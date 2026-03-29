Abu Dhabi airports gradually resume flights after adverse weather

Abu Dhabi airports demonstrate operational readiness and ensures business continuity
Abu Dhabi Airports has demonstrated strong crisis-response readiness, successfully ensuring the continuity of operations across the emirate’s five airports following the recent unstable weather conditions in the UAE.
At the forefront of these efforts was Zayed International Airport, where operations teams worked around the clock, in close coordination with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, along with other relevant entities, to gradually and safely resume limited flight operations after a temporary suspension.
This integrated coordination across Abu Dhabi’s aviation ecosystem reflects the emirate’s ability to respond swiftly, decisively, and in a highly coordinated manner under complex operational conditions.
Over the past week, intensive efforts were undertaken in line with stringent safety protocols, alongside close collaboration among stakeholders across the aviation, hospitality, and transport sectors, to ensure operational continuity while maintaining the highest standards of care and support for passengers.
Ahmed Juma Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said:
“The recent developments have once again demonstrated the strength of Abu Dhabi’s aviation ecosystem and the exceptional level of coordination among our partners and stakeholders. This is clearly reflected in the dedicated efforts of our teams and the relevant authorities to ensure the safe and orderly resumption of operations, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and care for our passengers, guests, and airport staff. We have shown the utmost commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of travelers, employees, and all those present at our airports, treating these challenges as a top priority.”
As airspace restrictions were eased, Abu Dhabi Airports worked closely with airline partners and relevant authorities to progressively resume limited flight operations, ensuring full compliance with all safety, security, and operational requirements prior to the partial restoration of services.
Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate’s five airports including Zayed International Airport, recorded more than 33 million passengers in 2025—the highest annual passenger traffic in the emirate’s history. Zayed International Airport alone handled 32.5 million passengers during the year.
This sustained performance reflects a doubling of traffic volumes across the emirate’s airports over the past three years, with Zayed International Airport emerging as the fastest-growing major airport in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, according to the latest global air traffic data.
The record-breaking performance was driven by the continuous expansion of the international destinations network, with airlines adding new routes, increasing frequencies on high-demand sectors, and strengthening connectivity across key markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. In this context, Zayed International Airport launched 39 new routes and welcomed seven new airlines. In its second full year of operations, the airport accounted for approximately 98% of total passenger traffic and 73% of aircraft movements, recording 8.59 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2025—a year-on-year increase of 13.8%.
Significant expansion of the global destinations network
This unprecedented growth was further supported by the expansion of the destinations network, as airlines such as China Eastern Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Eurowings, Jazeera Airways, and Etihad Airways launched or increased services to key global destinations.
New routes introduced during the year included major global hubs such as Addis Ababa, Atlanta, and Hong Kong, as well as emerging markets including Berlin, Hanoi, Pune, and Warsaw.
Zayed International Airport also recorded several days during the year where daily passenger traffic exceeded 100,000—an important indicator of operational efficiency and the success of major airports—further reinforcing its position as a preferred hub for both point-to-point and transfer travel.
Surpassing the 33 million passenger milestone
Ahmed Juma Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Surpassing the 33 million passenger milestone is a remarkable achievement for our team and a clear indicator of our operational readiness to meet growing global demand. This performance is the result of sustained efforts at all levels across Abu Dhabi Airports to achieve the strategic objectives set by our wise leadership. We will continue to build on this momentum through operational excellence and the ongoing expansion of our cargo and logistics capabilities, enabling us to provide advanced infrastructure and high-quality services that support Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global aviation hub.”
Key achievements for Abu Dhabi Airports
In 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports recorded a series of notable achievements, including its 19th consecutive quarter of double-digit passenger growth. For the first time, total annual passenger traffic across the emirate’s five airports exceeded 30 million passengers.
These results reflect a steady upward trajectory over several years, driven by network expansion, strengthened airline partnerships, and continuous investment in capacity and passenger experience.
Other Abu Dhabi airports, including Al Bateen Executive Airport and Al Ain International Airport, also recorded growth. Aircraft movements at Al Bateen increased by 15.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, and by 7% annually. Meanwhile, Al Ain International Airport recorded a significant 48.1% increase in passenger traffic compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and 9.2% year-on-year growth.
Strong growth in air cargo volumes
Air cargo volumes across Abu Dhabi Airports witnessed significant growth in 2025, with nearly 770,000 tonnes of cargo handled across the emirate’s five airports—an increase of 12% year-on-year—highlighting the growing attractiveness of Abu Dhabi’s trade corridors.
The year also saw several additional achievements, including winning the “Best Airport for Shopping Experience” award at the Frontier Awards 2025, as well as receiving special recognition at the Aviation Business Awards 2025.
Zayed International Airport also obtained Level 2 Accessibility Accreditation from Airports Council International, alongside Level 3 Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, in addition to awards recognizing its advanced technology systems and passenger experience initiatives.