Abu Dhabi airports gradually resume flights after adverse weather

“The recent developments have once again demonstrated the strength of Abu Dhabi’s aviation ecosystem and the exceptional level of coordination among our partners and stakeholders. This is clearly reflected in the dedicated efforts of our teams and the relevant authorities to ensure the safe and orderly resumption of operations, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and care for our passengers, guests, and airport staff. We have shown the utmost commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of travelers, employees, and all those present at our airports, treating these challenges as a top priority.”