Duty-free area opens to non-travellers at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi

Residents can shop and dine for up to five hours without a flight ticket
Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has launched a new initiative that allows UAE citizens and residents to shop and dine in the duty-free area for up to five hours without a flight ticket.
The initiative requires prior registration through the airport’s website to obtain an entry permit. It offers visitors access to international retail outlets, restaurants and cafés that are usually reserved for passengers.
The airport said the experience is designed to give residents a chance to explore its facilities in a relaxed setting, without the pressure of travel schedules.
Zayed International Airport described the initiative as a way to showcase a complete lifestyle experience, combining luxury shopping, dining and entertainment under one landmark structure that reflects Abu Dhabi’s identity.
A boarding pass is not required to enter the airport under this campaign. However, all visitors must secure a Visitor Entry Pass in advance and follow standard airport security procedures.
Once registration is completed, visitors receive a digital pass with a QR code. This must be presented at entry points, participating outlets (if required), and exit checkpoints.
The initiative is open only to UAE citizens and residents. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
All visits must be booked in advance within selected time slots. Any changes to bookings are allowed only on the same day by contacting +971 2 805 5555. A revised entry pass will be issued if changes are approved.
Visitor Entry Pass holders are eligible for up to four hours of free parking, subject to a minimum spend of Dh200 during the visit.
If the spending requirement is not met, standard parking charges will apply. Visitors must collect a parking voucher before exiting the terminal and present it for validation.
Parking fees are adjusted through QR code scanning, and any time beyond the four-hour limit will be charged at standard rates. Cash payments are not accepted.
The pass is valid for one-time use only, is non-transferable, and cannot be exchanged for cash or other services.
Visitors must follow all airport rules and security instructions. Failure to comply may result in removal from the premises.
Certain areas are restricted, and personal devices such as laptops and tablets are not allowed during the visit.
The campaign will run for eight weeks, with dates and time slots subject to change by airport authorities.
The airport said the initiative includes access to duty-free shopping, restaurants and cafés, along with a premium airport environment.
Alcohol and tobacco products are excluded from the offer. VAT will apply to all eligible purchases.
By registering, visitors consent to Abu Dhabi Airports Company processing their personal data for participation, communication and logistics purposes. This may include details from passports or Emirates ID.
Visitors are expected to behave responsibly. Any misconduct, including disruption of airport operations, may result in removal and a ban from future events.
Airport authorities reserve the right to amend, suspend or cancel the campaign or its terms at any time without prior notice or liability. By taking part, visitors agree to all stated terms and conditions.