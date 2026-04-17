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Abu Dhabi airport opens doors to visitors without travel

Zayed airport invites public to explore terminals without flying

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative allowing citizens and residents to access airport facilities and enjoy its retail and entertainment experiences without needing a boarding pass or travelling, as part of an exclusive campaign running for eight weeks.
Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi has launched an initiative allowing citizens and residents to access airport facilities and enjoy its retail and entertainment experiences without needing a boarding pass or travelling, as part of an exclusive campaign running for eight weeks.
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Abu Dhabi: Zayed International Airport has opened its doors to the public, allowing citizens and residents to explore its facilities without the need to travel.

The initiative, running for eight weeks, invites visitors to step inside the airport’s usually restricted areas to enjoy its retail outlets, dining options and leisure experiences, offering a rare glimpse into a space typically reserved for departing passengers.

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Access, however, comes with a structured process. 

Visitors are required to register in advance to obtain a digital security pass in PDF format, complete with a QR code. 

This pass must be scanned at checkpoints, shops and exit points throughout the visit. Upon leaving, guests must return the security badge to a designated area, with authorities noting that failure to do so may affect eligibility for future participation.

As part of the security protocol, visitors are not permitted to carry or use personal electronic devices such as laptops or tablets during their time inside the airport.

Eligibility is limited to UAE ID holders, including both citizens and residents. Minors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Entry is managed through a booking system, with appointments required in advance. Same-day changes are possible only via direct contact with the airport, and require a new entry pass to be issued.

To support the experience, the airport is offering up to four hours of free parking, provided visitors spend a minimum of Dh200 within the premises and collect a validation voucher before departure. Payments at exit points are cashless, with bank cards required.

While visitors can shop and dine as usual, standard VAT charges remain in place. The sale of tobacco and alcohol is not permitted under this initiative, as access is granted without a boarding pass.

Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabitravel

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