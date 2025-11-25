New Abu Dhabi city check-in centre boosts travel convenience ahead of holiday rush

Serving Etihad, Air Arabia, IndiGo, Wizz Air and EgyptAir passengers
Passengers flying out of Abu Dhabi can now enjoy added convenience with the opening of a new city check-in facility in the capital.
Morafiq Aviation Services, which operates remote check-in centres for Zayed International Airport, has launched its latest terminal inside the Etihad Airways Ticketing Office on Muroor Road, opposite Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre.
The centre is open daily from 10am to 10pm and currently serves passengers travelling with Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, IndiGo, Wizz Air and EgyptAir.
With heavy airport traffic expected during the upcoming UAE National Day long weekend, passengers are being encouraged to complete check-in formalities in advance to ease congestion at Zayed International Airport.
Morafiq, a wholly owned subsidiary of Off Airport Check-In Solutions (OACIS), allows travellers to drop their bags between 24 and 4 hours before departure and collect their boarding passes on the spot. The new Muroor facility adds to the company’s existing network of four remote check-in terminals across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offering greater flexibility and a smoother pre-flight experience.
Other Morafiq City Check-In Terminals:
Mina Cruise Terminal (24 hours)
Mussafah Shabiya-11 (10am to 10pm)
Crowne Plaza Yas Island (10am to 10pm)
Al Ain LuLu Hypermarket (10am to 10pm)
Check-in fees are Dh35 for adults, Dh25 for children (12 years and below), and Dh15 for infants (under two years). For inquiries, passengers can contact Morafiq’s 24-hour toll-free helpline: 800 667 2347.
