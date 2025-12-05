GOLD/FOREX
Edinburgh Airport: No flights currently operating due to IT issue

Airport says teams are working on the issue and will resolve it as soon as possible

London: Edinburgh Airport says no flights are operating on Friday morning due to computer problems in the air traffic control system.

The airport says teams are working on the issue and will resolve it as soon as possible.

The airport, in a statement released on X, advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

