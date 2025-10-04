Zayed International Airport wins 'World’s Best Airport for Retail' at Frontier Awards 2025

Airport stood out for its retail concepts, design-forward spaces, strong partnerships
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport (AUH) has been named the 'Best Airport for Retail' at the prestigious Frontier Awards 2025, held in Cannes during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference. The recognition places AUH among the leading global airports for innovation and customer experience in retail.
The Frontier Awards are widely regarded as the Oscars of the travel retail industry, celebrating excellence in airport and duty-free shopping. Zayed International Airport stood out for its ambitious retail concepts, design-forward spaces, and strong partnerships with international brands.
One of the standout features has been “Presentedby,” a concept store launched with Avolta, which also won the Platinum Award for Interior Design – Retail, Shops & Malls at the 2025 London Design Awards. The space has been praised for combining striking design with an immersive shopping experience tailored to the modern traveler.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication over the past two years in positioning Zayed International Airport among the world’s leading retail destinations. These global recognitions reaffirm our belief that airports can enrich, delight, and embody the spirit and ambition of Abu Dhabi.”
The accolade comes just a year after Terminal A opened, an architectural landmark that has already received international recognition for passenger service quality. Its expansive layout has provided new opportunities for luxury retail, duty-free shopping, and experiential stores.
Industry observers note that AUH’s win is also a signal of Abu Dhabi’s broader ambitions to position itself as a global hub for luxury, culture, and tourism. For airports worldwide, retail is a critical revenue driver, and AUH’s success could attract more premium brands to expand in the region.
