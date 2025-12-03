AirSial offers 3x weekly to Lahore, 4x to Islamabad from AUH, boosting UAE-Pak trade
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of Abu Dhabi's five airports, announced Wednesday the launch of AirSial’s direct flights to Lahore and Islamabad, providing convenient travel options for the large Pakistani community in the UAE.
AirSial, Pakistan's youngest airline, will offer three weekly services connecting Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Lahore, while four weekly flights link to the capital Islamabad.
These routes underscore strengthening economic and social bonds between the UAE and Pakistan, Abu Dhabi Airports said.
The inaugural flight arrived at Zayed International Airport (AUH) offering streamlined processes with a 12-minute gate-to-curb journey and over 160 retail outlets.
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are delighted to welcome AirSial to Zayed International Airport. This new route aligns with our strategic vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s travel and trade connections, as well as expand access, deepen global connectivity and support the travel needs of diverse communities, including the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and beyond.”
The services boost trade, tourism, and family visits for expatriates.
Fazal Jilani, Chairman of AirSial, said: “The launch of our direct flights to Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance regional connectivity. This new route provides a vital and convenient bridge for the Pakistani community and businesses, strengthening the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UAE.”
AirSial, Pakistan’s pride backed by Sialkot’s business community, now expands internationally from its domestic hubs, joining AUH’s roster to cement its role as a global gateway.
Etihad Airways launched direct flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Peshawar (PEW) on September 29, 2025, starting with five weekly flights and increasing to daily from November 22, using Airbus A320 aircraft; marking their fourth nonstop route to Pakistan alongside Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi began three weekly direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Sialkot on July 17, 2025, complementing their existing services to Faisalabad and Multan to serve business travelers and expatriates. flydubai provides direct flights from Dubai (DXB) to various Pakistani cities like Quetta
