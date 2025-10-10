Abu Dhabi's Zayed Airport to test digital wallet for cashless travel

Abu Dhabi Airports, Al Hail Holding sign MoU to advance digital payments
Dubai: Cashless travel is set for a major push as Abu Dhabi Airports and Al Hail Holding signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pilot a regulated digital wallet for inbound travellers at Zayed International Airport. The initiative aims to simplify spending across the airport ecosystem and showcase the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for tourism, fintech and digital innovation.
The partnership will explore next-generation payment solutions, including stablecoin and digital asset transactions, aligning with the UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. A joint steering committee will oversee the project, with Abu Dhabi Airports providing operational infrastructure while Al Hail Holding leads governance and regulatory engagement. Xare will act as the technology partner.
“Airports are evolving from gateways into platforms for seamless digital commerce," said Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports. "Through our partnership with Al Hail Holding and Xare we will pilot cashless, next-generation payment technologies that simplify every step of the traveller journey and redefine convenience, sustainability and financial access, while showcasing UAE as the ideal launchpad for a digital economy.”
The project will also explore integrating artificial intelligence and sustainable infrastructure to enhance efficiency and environmental performance. Analysts say the move signals Abu Dhabi’s intent to position itself at the forefront of smart travel and digital finance innovation in the region.
