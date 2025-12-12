GOLD/FOREX
Saudi content creator Abu Marda dies in Hail road crash

The two others in the vehicle were taken to hospital

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: A prominent Saudi social media personality, Abdullah bin Marda’ Al Atif Al‑Qahtani, widely known as “Abu Marda’”, was killed in a road traffic collision in the Hail region on Thursday, authorities said, prompting an outpouring of grief from his large following.

The crash occurred on the old Hail‑Jubbah road; the vehicle carrying Al Qahtani and two companions collided with a road‑maintenance vehicle belonging to a contracting company.

According to Sabq news agency, Emergency responders pronounced Al Qahtani dead at the scene, police records showed, and his body was taken to the central morgue.

The two others in the vehicle, known among followers as “Abu Hissa” and his cousin Dakheel, were taken to hospital. Dakheel was reported to be in a coma and later transferred from the Saudi German Hospital in Hail to King Khalid Hospital for further care, while Abu Hissa remained in stable condition at the Saudi German Hospital.

A statement from the Hail traffic department, posted on the official Saudi traffic authority’s account on X, confirmed its investigation into the collision, noting it resulted in one fatality and two injuries and that legal procedures were ongoing.

The news of Al Qahtani’s death quickly spread on social media, where thousands of followers expressed condolences and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Many noted that the trio had brought daily joy to their audience through their entertaining content on Snapchat and other platforms.

On Friday, December 12, 2025, large crowds gathered at Al Rajhi Mosque in Hail for the funeral prayer for Al Qahtani. Mourners then accompanied his body to be laid to rest at Sodiyan Cemetery, where an overflowing congregation paid their respects.

According to early reports, the three were travelling together west of Hail on a routine filming outing to prepare new content for social media when their vehicle struck the road‑grading machine.

Tributes poured in online following the announcement of the 27‑year‑old influencer’s death, with fans lamenting the loss of a creator known for his engaging personality and close connection to his audience.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
