Man charged with murder in former Miss Switzerland finalist’s death

Prosecutors allege strangulation, dismemberment, attempts to destroy remains in case
Swiss authorities have formally charged a 43-year-old man with the murder of his wife, former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic, whose remains were found dismembered and partially destroyed in their home in Binningen, near Basel, in February 2024. The Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the charges on Wednesday, which include murder and disturbing the peace of the dead. The suspect has been held in custody since shortly after the discovery.
According to court and autopsy records, Joksimovic, 38, was strangled in their residence before her body was cut apart. Investigators allege the husband used a jigsaw, knife and garden shears to dismember her, and then attempted to destroy parts of her remains, including by pureeing some portions in an industrial blender and dissolving others in chemical solutions. Officials also reported that he removed her womb during the dismemberment.
Police recovered the blender and human remains, including skin, muscle tissue and bone fragments, at the couple’s home, according to a New York Post report. Court documents indicate the suspect watched videos on his phone during parts of the alleged dismemberment. The victim’s father initially raised the alarm when he saw her blonde hair protruding from a bag in the laundry room.
The husband initially claimed he had returned to find his wife dead and acted in panic, later alleging self-defence. However, forensic experts found no evidence to support that narrative, determining strangulation as the cause of death and rejecting self-defence claims. Investigators described his conduct as exhibiting high levels of criminal intent and lack of empathy.
Joksimovic was known in Switzerland’s modelling community, having been crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and reaching the finals of the national competition in 2007. After her pageant career, she worked as a catwalk coach and mentor to other models. The couple shared two daughters. A trial date has not yet been set.
