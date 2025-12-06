24-year-old murder solved: Forest body, phone-booth trail and egg crates

According to an Indian Express report, the breakthrough came via painstaking legwork: police teams visited every contact from the call-detail records, traced irregular activity in a Bengaluru neighbourhood, and discovered two egg-crates purchased at a local shop — a small but telling clue leading to a suspect’s new residence. The suspect, along with two accomplices, eventually confessed, revealing that the murder was premeditated. Court records from 2005 show life sentences were handed down — though one convict briefly absconded before being re-arrested in 2014.