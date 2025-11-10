Husband’s lies unravelled: Pune man fakes wife’s disappearance after murder

The accused admitted to having been inspired by the film 'Drishyam' to commit the crime
In a quiet corner of Pune’s Shivane area, a crime unfolded that police say was both brutal and meticulously planned.
According to investigators, 42-year-old Sameer Punjabrao Jadhav strangled his wife Anjali, 38, on October 26 inside a rented godown before burning her body in an iron furnace. The ashes, police say, were later scattered in a nearby river to destroy evidence.
The couple, married since 2017, had two children who were visiting their native village for the Diwali holidays at the time of the murder.
After committing the crime, police allege that Jadhav tried to divert suspicion by filing a missing-person complaint at the Warje-Malwadi police station, repeatedly visiting the station to demand updates on his wife’s 'disappearance.' He even sent messages from her phone to create the illusion that she was alive, investigators said.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the police team led by Deputy Commissioner Sambhaji Kadam grew suspicious when inconsistencies appeared between Jadhav’s statements and technical data. CCTV footage, mobile tower locations, and forensic evidence began pointing in one direction — the husband himself.
Interrogation later revealed that Jadhav had planned the act days in advance. He rented the godown, procured the furnace materials, and ensured the children were away. Police say the motive was rooted in marital discord and suspicion, though evidence suggests the accused himself was engaged in an extramarital affair.
The accused admitted to having been inspired by the film 'Drishyam' to commit the crime.
The investigation has since been handed to the Rajgad Police, who registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code. Authorities also recovered partial human remains from the furnace site, which have been sent for DNA testing.
For neighbours in the locality, the incident has left shock and disbelief. “He seemed calm, even concerned about his wife,” one resident told reporters. “We had no idea something like this had happened.”
As police reconstruct the sequence of events, the case stands as a chilling reminder of how deception, technology, and pre-planning can complicate criminal investigations — and how a façade of normalcy can hide the darkest truths.
