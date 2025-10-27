Police arrest three, including woman forensic student, in UPSC aspirant’s murder case
Dubai: A 21-year-old forensic science student who was reportedly fond of watching crime dramas has been arrested along with two accomplices for allegedly murdering her live-in partner — a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant — and staging the crime scene as a fire accident in Delhi’s Gandhi Vihar area.
According to Delhi Police, Amrita Chauhan, a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested along with her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27) and associate Sandeep Kumar (29). The trio allegedly killed Ram Kesh Meena, with whom Amrita had been living since May 2025.
On October 6, firefighters discovered Meena’s charred body after a blaze was reported on the fourth floor of building E-60, Gandhi Vihar. Crime scene investigators soon grew suspicious after spotting inconsistencies between burn patterns and the fire’s origin. CCTV footage later revealed masked individuals entering the building before the fire broke out.
Police traced Amrita’s mobile location to the site during the night of the crime. Under interrogation, she confessed to plotting the murder with Sumit and Sandeep after discovering that Meena had allegedly recorded obscene videos of her and refused to delete them.
Investigators said the trio strangled and assaulted Meena before dousing his body with oil, ghee, and wine to simulate an accidental blaze. Police later recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag, and clothing belonging to the victim.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia confirmed that the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita. All three remain in custody as investigators examine digital evidence and motive.
The case has drawn public attention for its chilling mix of forensic knowledge, personal revenge, and an attempt to stage a “perfect crime.”
With inputs from ANI
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox