GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Visitors throng the Louvre after royal jewels go missing

Two men arrested as France probes daring daylight theft of royal jewels from the Louvre

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ

Dubai: Visitors streamed back to the Louvre Museum on Sunday, exactly a week after an audacious daytime robbery that stunned France and the world. French police have now arrested two men suspected of taking part in the heist, in which thieves made off with eight priceless French crown jewels.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrests, saying both suspects — men in their thirties known to police for prior burglaries — were taken into custody after a week-long search. One suspect was intercepted at Roissy–Charles de Gaulle Airport, allegedly preparing to flee France, while the other was detained northeast of Paris.

The meticulously planned operation unfolded in just seven minutes at around 9:30 a.m. last Sunday. Four men used a furniture lift to reach a first-floor window of the museum’s Apollon Gallery, threatened guards, and smashed open two display cases.

The gang escaped with jewels valued at roughly €88 million ($102 million), including diamond tiaras, sapphire and emerald necklaces, and earrings once belonging to Queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense, Empress Eugénie, and Marie-Louise. A crown encrusted with more than 1,000 diamonds was dropped during the escape, providing vital DNA evidence that helped trace the suspects.

Authorities believe the robbers may have acted on behalf of international art traffickers or private collectors. The two men can be held for up to 96 hours as investigations continue, with more arrests expected.

While the Louvre reopened to steady crowds this weekend, the theft has reignited a fierce debate over museum security and state oversight of France’s national treasures — a heist that may yet have more twists ahead.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris.

Two suspects arrested after Louvre jewel heist: sources

1m read
Police officers work by a basket lift used by thieves Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at the Louvre museum in Paris.

The Louvre heist’s unlikely star: A German-made lift

2m read
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris.

Louvre reopens for first time after jewel heist

3m read
Police stand near the Louvre Museum pyramid following a robbery.

Louvre robbery feels ‘like a Hollywood movie’

1m read