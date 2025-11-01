GOLD/FOREX
US museum looted: Over 1,000 artefacts stolen in early morning heist

The theft was not just a loss for the institution but for the wider community

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Oakland Museum burglary: Community urged to help recover stolen artefacts
Oakland Police

California: More than 1,000 artefacts from the Oakland Museum of California’s collection — including metalwork jewellery, Native American baskets, and memorabilia chronicling the state’s history — were stolen in an early morning burglary on October 15, authorities confirmed.

The theft took place at the museum’s off-site storage facility, according to a statement by Oakland Police on Wednesday.

Museum appeals for public help

Lori Fogarty, the museum’s director, said the theft was not just a loss for the institution but for the wider community.

“They’re not just a loss to the museum,” she said. “They’re a loss to the public, to our community — and we’re hoping our community can help us bring them home.”

Fogarty noted the break-in appeared to be a “crime of opportunity” rather than a targeted art heist. The suspects reportedly entered the building, grabbed easily accessible items, and fled.

Stolen items range from art to memorabilia

Among the stolen pieces were neckpieces by late metalsmith Florence Resnikoff, scrimshaw walrus tusks, Native American baskets, and various 20th-century memorabilia such as campaign pins and athletic awards.
The museum’s collection spans California’s art, history, and natural environment — from 18th-century works to artefacts reflecting movements like Black Power and student activism.

Investigation and recovery efforts

Retired LAPD captain John Romero, an expert in art-related crimes, told the Los Angeles Times that the items may already have been sold. Detectives are believed to be monitoring online resale platforms like Craigslist and eBay.
“These people are interested in fast cash, not the full appraisal value,” Romero said. “They need to get rid of it quickly.”

This is not the museum’s first major theft. In 2013, a Gold Rush-era jewellery box was stolen but later recovered from a pawn shop with the public’s help — something Fogarty hopes can happen again.

Police, FBI art crime unit join forces

Oakland Police said they are collaborating with the FBI’s Art Crime Team, which specialises in cultural property theft and forgery. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Oakland Police at (510) 238-3951 or reach the FBI Art Crime Team at (800) 225-5324.

The incident comes just days before another high-profile heist — the theft of Napoleonic jewels from Paris’s Louvre Museum — which remains under investigation.

