Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist

She's has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy

Guards at Louvre, Paris
Guards at Louvre, Paris

A 38-year-old woman arrested this week along with four other people over the unprecedented jewel heist at the Louvre on Saturday appeared before a magistrate who will decide whether to detain her.

The suspect, who lives in the northern La Courneuve suburb of Paris, has been charged with complicity in organised theft and criminal conspiracy with a view to committing a crime.

