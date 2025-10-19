Louvre Museum in Paris closed for day after robbery

The museum confirmed it was closing for the day "for exceptional reasons"
PARIS: France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed a break-in at the Louvre Museum on Sunday, prompting the world-renowned museum to close for the day.
“A hold-up took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” Dati wrote on X, using a French term that can also mean “robbery.” She added, “No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”
According to a member of her team, at least one individual entered the museum, though no details about any theft were provided.
The Louvre, home to iconic works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, announced it would remain closed for “exceptional reasons.” The museum was not immediately available for further comment.
