Manhunt launched after daring daylight jewel heist at Louvre Museum

The thieves struck between 9.30 and 9.40am Sunday, shortly after the museum opened at 9.00am, according to investigators. Using a truck with an extendable ladder — like those used by movers — they reached the Apollon Gallery, home to the Crown Jewels, and cut through a window to access the display cases. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described it as a “major robbery” lasting just minutes.

French authorities launched a full-scale manhunt on Monday for the thieves who stole eight priceless royal pieces of jewellery from the Louvre Museum in broad daylight on Sunday morning. Officials say a team of 60 investigators is pursuing leads as they probe the audacious heist.

Daylight robberies in major museums are rare. The audacity of the raid, conducted in the presence of visitors, makes it one of Europe’s most high-profile thefts in recent memory. It also underscores ongoing tensions between mass tourism, understaffed security, and the protection of invaluable heritage.

The museum closed Sunday to allow forensic teams to investigate. Plans for security upgrades, part of the €700 million “Louvre New Renaissance” modernisation, include enhanced cameras, perimeter detection, and a new security control room. Critics, however, say security for many of its 33,000 objects remains uneven.

Witnesses described stunned visitors being guided out of the museum’s glass pyramid and surrounding courtyards as streets along the Seine were closed. “How can they ride a lift to a window and take jewels in the middle of the day? It’s just unbelievable,” said Magali Cunel, a French teacher near Lyon.

Far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella called the theft “an unbearable humiliation for our country,” asking, “How far will the disintegration of the state go?” President Emmanuel Macron pledged on social media that “everything” is being done to catch the perpetrators and recover the stolen treasures.

Experts warn the jewels may be difficult to recover, as professional thieves often break down and re-cut large, recognisable stones to erase their provenance. “It’s unlikely these jewels will ever be seen again,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

Forensic teams are combing the museum and adjacent areas for clues, reviewing CCTV footage from the Denon wing and the riverfront, inspecting the lift used by the thieves, and interviewing museum staff present when the museum opened. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into organised theft and criminal conspiracy.

Alarms at the exterior window and the display cases were triggered immediately, prompting museum guards to intervene. However, the thieves had already completed their theft. Officials said security measures at the Louvre had been strengthened in recent years, with new-generation cameras, perimeter detection, and a security control room, though critics say the measures came too late.

After smashing two display cases, the thieves fled on motorbikes — reportedly TMax scooters — leaving behind some of their equipment, including the lift used to access the gallery. No one was hurt during the raid.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.