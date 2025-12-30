Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre unveils renewed ‘Light and Peace’ museum display

Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched a new display featuring a curated selection of artefacts from the Noor and Salam Museum, as part of its ongoing plan to preserve Islamic heritage and promote cultural sustainability in line with the highest international museum standards.

The periodic rotation of exhibits aims to offer visitors a renewed cultural experience, introducing rare artistic and historical pieces—some on public view for the first time—that reflect the richness and diversity of Islamic art across different eras.

Among the highlights of the new collection is a rare page from the Blue Qur’an, one of the world’s most treasured Qur’anic manuscripts. The page is written in gilded Kufic script on indigo-dyed parchment and contains verses from Surah Al-Baqarah. Also on display is a gold-plated copper candlestick dating back to 945 AH (1539 AD), presented to the Prophet’s Mosque by the court of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, showcasing the sophistication of the period's metal craftsmanship.

The exhibition further features a late 17th-century Transylvanian-style prayer rug distinguished by its red hues and balanced motifs, a 15th-century Mamluk wooden door inlaid with ivory, and a piece of silk from the inner covering of the Holy Kaaba dating to 1277 AH (1861 AD), noted for its intricate gold embellishments.

Other exhibits include a 17th-century astrolabe crafted by Muhammad Mahdi Al-Yazdi, rare manuscripts, Andalusian wooden panels, and books documenting prominent Islamic landmarks—together illustrating the artistic, scientific and cultural achievements of Islamic civilisation.

Through this renewed display, the Centre reiterates its commitment to safeguarding heritage while reinforcing its role as a global cultural landmark inspired by the values of coexistence and tolerance championed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

