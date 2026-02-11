Abu Dhabi: How data is shaping fertility care

The Umniya Method melds tech with doctor expertise to come up with a tailored plan
Fertility care in the capital is moving towards a more data-driven and personalised approach, with clinics using technology and artificial intelligence to guide treatment and improve results.
At Umniya, chairman Rayan Salam says the focus is on making fertility care more predictable and easier for families to understand. Technology, he explains, is being used to support doctors, not replace them, while helping patients get clearer answers about their chances and timelines.
Through what the clinic calls the “Umniya Method”, treatment plans are built around each patient’s medical profile. AI tools are used to estimate how many eggs may be needed for a good chance of pregnancy and how many treatment cycles might be required. This helps doctors have more honest and simple conversations with patients, instead of relying on general averages.
In the laboratory, AI-supported systems are also being used to assess sperm, eggs and embryos in a more consistent way. The aim is to reduce guesswork and link decisions more closely to predicted outcomes. Genetic testing is used carefully to lower the risk of failed transfers and miscarriages, and to shorten the time needed to reach a healthy delivery.
Salam says another important step is building local data models. Many global fertility datasets are based on Western populations, so the clinic is training systems using regional data to make predictions more accurate for patients in the UAE.
Looking ahead, he believes technology will make the biggest difference by improving accuracy and reducing uncertainty. Automation in IVF laboratories is already helping to keep procedures consistent and safe. At the same time, AI can support more personalised decisions by analysing hormone levels, scans and clinical data together.
Better digital systems are also improving coordination between doctors and labs, giving patients clearer information throughout their treatment.
In Abu Dhabi, Salam says one of the main trends is that fertility challenges are often linked to timing rather than desire. Many people want families but are starting later because of studies, careers and other life factors. Since age remains a key factor, this can lower natural conception rates and increase the need for treatment.
Other factors, such as lifestyle, weight, smoking and certain medical conditions, also affect fertility. Genetics plays a role as well, which is why early screening and planning are becoming more common.
He notes that more people are now seeking advice earlier, and interest in fertility preservation is growing. Freezing eggs or sperm at a younger age can improve future outcomes and give families more flexibility.
Salam also stresses that success should not be measured by pregnancy rates alone. At Umniya, the main focus is on healthy delivery, safety and continuity of care. Each patient is supported by a dedicated coordinator to guide them through the process.
He adds that Emiratisation is a key priority, as fertility care involves sensitive and personal decisions. The clinic is training Emirati professionals across clinical, lab and research roles to strengthen trust, communication and long-term outcomes for families.