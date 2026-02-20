UAE rescuer envisions self-sustaining cat sanctuary to transform animal welfare

Yasmina moved to the UAE from Austria more than a decade ago. She began, as many rescuers do, by feeding stray cats, fostering when she could, arranging Trap-Neuter-Return and covering veterinary visits. Over time, rescue became the axis of her life. She describes years of redirecting every available resource toward animals in need. Savings gave way to solutions. Loans and pending vet bills became part of the routine. The animals always came first.