GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi hospital performs kidney surgery in Pakistan

Cross-border surgery by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks medical milestone

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Abu Dhabi hospital performs kidney surgery in Pakistan
Supplied

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully carried out its first robot-assisted remote ureter and kidney removal surgery between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, marking a major medical milestone that highlights rapid advances in cross-border robotic surgery and expands access to advanced care for complex cases.

The procedure was performed on a patient located in Pakistan, more than 1,000 kilometers away from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Expert urologic surgeons at the hospital conducted the entire operation from a remote control unit in the UAE, using a secure, real-time connection with the medical team stationed beside the patient in Pakistan.

The patient suffered from a complex medical condition caused by a severe stone that led to a complete obstruction of the urinary tract and kidney failure, necessitating removal of the ureter and kidney. Following referral to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for its advanced expertise in urology, the decision was made to proceed with robot-assisted remote surgery.

Supervised surgery

From the patient’s location in Pakistan, Dr. Robert Abu Alsel, Chair of the Integrated Surgical Institute, supervised the procedure, assessing patient readiness, ensuring safety protocols, and monitoring every stage of the operation in real time. Meanwhile, Dr. Rabee Madi, urologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, operated the robotic system from the control unit in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said the achievement demonstrates what Abu Dhabi can accomplish when medical expertise converges with technological innovation to advance healthcare frontiers. He noted that the hospital will continue working with partners and cross-border care providers to expand this model, delivering world-class treatment regardless of patients’ geographic locations.

Dr. Abu Alsel emphasised that the collaboration helped overcome the procedure’s challenges and ensured the highest standards of precision and safety across borders. Dr. Madi added that remote surgery represents the next generation of robot-assisted care, proving that with the right protocols, surgeons can achieve levels of accuracy, control, and safety comparable to being physically present in the operating room.

How the complex surgery was performed

The robot-assisted ureter and kidney removal was completed without any complications, while reducing the patient’s pain levels, accelerating recovery, and enabling early discharge from hospital — benefits made possible by the precision of minimally invasive robotic surgery.

The patient’s condition

The patient in Pakistan had a severe condition involving a sharp stone that caused complete urinary obstruction and kidney failure, requiring surgical removal of the ureter and kidney. After referral to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi for its expertise in advanced urologic treatments, the surgery was conducted remotely with robotic assistance.

Dr. Abu Alsel remained at the patient’s side in Pakistan, evaluating surgical readiness, overseeing safety procedures, and monitoring the operation step by step. He said: “For this patient, access to advanced robotic surgery in Pakistan posed a challenge, and this collaboration helped overcome that barrier. Remote surgery enabled us to ensure the highest standards of precision and safety across borders, delivering the same advanced level of care Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides — to a patient in Pakistan.”

For this patient, access to advanced robotic surgery in Pakistan posed a challenge, and this collaboration helped overcome that barrier. Remote surgery enabled us to ensure the highest standards of precision and safety across borders, delivering the same advanced level of care Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides — to a patient in Pakistan."
Dr. Abu Alsel

Robot operated from Abu Dhabi Control Unit

From the control unit in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Madi operated the robotic system through a dedicated, secure, high-speed digital connection, allowing the synchronized surgical model to proceed seamlessly despite the geographic distance.

“Remote surgery represents the next generation of robot-assisted care,” Dr. Madi said. “This procedure proved that with appropriate remote-surgery protocols, we can deliver a level of precision, control, and safety equivalent to the surgeon being physically inside the operating room.”

 A milestone

The ureter and kidney removal was successfully completed without complications, while easing pain, speeding recovery, and enabling early discharge. Remote surgery improves healthcare access, allowing patients to receive advanced treatments that would otherwise require international travel.

This operation represents a significant achievement in medical innovation, following earlier collaboration this year between Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic in the United States to perform the first intercontinental remote focal therapy for prostate cancer using robotic surgery.

Such successes open new horizons for international medical collaboration and the global expansion of access to advanced surgical care. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi continues to build a healthcare model centered on accessibility, reliability, and exceptional expertise — combining robotic surgical precision, seamless cross-border coordination, and advanced digital infrastructure.

The future of remote surgical care holds vast promise, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has already taken decisive steps toward realising this vision, enabling advanced, human-centered care across the world.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs the UAE’s first robotic-assisted procedure to map and diagnose epilepsy

UAE sees first robotic epilepsy procedure in Abu Dhabi

2m read
WAM

UAE condoles with Pakistan after shopping centre fire

1m read
First-of-its-kind gene therapy given in Abu Dhabi

First-of-its-kind gene therapy given in Abu Dhabi

2m read
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: A decade of impact

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi: A decade of impact

4m read