American Hospital Dubai sets new benchmark in robotic surgery with da Vinci 5 system

The hospital also features da Vinci Xi and da Vinci SP surgical robotic systems
American Hospital Dubai marks another milestone in its leadership in robotic surgery with the acquisition of the da Vinci 5 (DV5) robotic surgical system, further consolidating its status as a regional hub for robotic surgery and advanced patient care in the Middle East.
The da Vinci 5 is in addition to the existing da Vinci Xi system operated by American Hospital Dubai, and, together with the da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic system, which was the first hospital in the Middle East to acquire, it now offers one of the most comprehensive and advanced robotic surgery platforms in the region. The hospital has performed around 3,000 multi-specialty cases.
The da Vinci 5 system, with over 150 enhancements, represents the next generation of robotic-assisted surgery. Among its features is Force Feedback technology, a first-of-its-kind enhancement that enables surgeons to gauge the amount of pressure applied to tissue during surgery. It is a critical advantage that enables surgeons with varying levels of experience to apply up to 43 per cent less force to tissue by sensing push and pull at the instrument tip. It significantly improves tissue handling, directly reducing recovery time.
Other features of the da Vinci 5 include higher resolution, delivering ultra-realistic 3D images; 10,000 times more computing power; and a console that provides greater operational comfort for surgeons, resulting in higher efficiency and precision and reducing tissue trauma.
It will enable American Hospital Dubai to tailor its approaches to a broader range of robotic surgical needs across specialities, further enhance its precision in complex minimally invasive techniques, and promote advanced surgical training.
American Hospital Dubai's Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the first private healthcare facility in the region to receive accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC).
The recognition underscores the hospital’s long-standing commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical technologies to improve patient outcomes, achieve clinical excellence, and shape the future of advanced surgical care in the region.
