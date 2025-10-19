In and out in 7 minutes: How thieves snatched Louvre’s priceless Napoleonic jewels

Eight treasures vanish from Apollon Gallery; crown of Empress Eugénie recovered damaged
Sunday morning, thieves struck the Louvre, the world’s busiest museum, targeting Napoleonic jewels. Using a basket lift, they broke into the Apollon Gallery, smashed display cases, and fled within seven minutes—while visitors watched. Miraculously, no one was hurt.
Eight treasures were stolen from the gilded Apollon Gallery, including Napoleon’s emerald-and-diamond necklace for Empress Marie Louise. A ninth piece—the crown of Empress Eugénie—was found nearby, damaged. Other historic diamonds, such as the Regent, Sancy, and Hortensia, may also have been affected.
Officials said the gang used a Seine-facing construction lift to reach the gallery. Dressed as workers, they cut glass panes with disc cutters and fled on scooters, demonstrating a detailed knowledge of the museum layout.
Thieves approached the Seine-facing facade, where construction was underway. Using a basket lift, they reached a window near the gilded Apollon Gallery, just 250 meters from the Mona Lisa.
The intruders forced a window and used disc cutters to break glass panes. Officials say the crew moved swiftly, targeting the Crown Diamonds and Napoleonic treasures on display.
In a “professional four-minute operation,” the thieves smashed two display cases and grabbed eight priceless items, including crowns, a parure, earrings, a brooch, and Napoleon’s emerald-and-diamond necklace for Empress Marie Louise.
Confused tourists were evacuated from the glass pyramid and adjoining courtyards as officers cordoned off nearby streets along the Seine. Miraculously, no one was injured.
The thieves fled on scooters. One object, the crown of Empress Eugénie, was dropped outside the museum and later recovered, reportedly damaged.
The Louvre closed for the day. Police and forensic teams inspected access points, CCTV footage, and interviewed staff. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed the high-profile nature of the crime and the museum’s security vulnerabilities, particularly around construction zones.
The heist highlights ongoing challenges at the Louvre, where swelling crowds and understaffing create pressure points. While marquee works like the Mona Lisa are heavily protected, other objects lack uniform security measures. The museum has previously faced thefts, including the 1911 Mona Lisa disappearance and attacks on other artifacts in past decades.
Far-right politician Jordan Bardella criticised President Macron, calling the theft a “national humiliation,” while Macron’s €700 million Louvre modernization plan—including improved security and new galleries—is under renewed scrutiny.
Authorities describe the stolen items as of “inestimable” historical value. Experts warn recovery may be unlikely, as professional thieves can dismantle and recut jewels to erase provenance. Questions remain about the number of perpetrators and possible inside assistance.
Police are reviewing CCTV from the Denon wing and riverfront, examining the basket lift used for entry, and interviewing staff. The Louvre’s reopening and inventory assessment will continue as investigators sweep the galleries for further clues.
With inputs from AP, AFP
