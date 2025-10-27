Woman of Indian origin raped in racially aggravated attack in UK

Investigators said the woman had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know. Police have since released CCTV footage of the suspect, appealing to the public for help in identifying him.

West Midlands Police said the incident occurred in the Park Hall area of Walsall shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday. Officers were called after residents saw a woman, believed to be in her 20s, visibly distressed on the street, Sky News reported.

UK police have launched a manhunt after a woman of Indian origin was raped in what officers described as a ‘racially aggravated’ attack in northern England.

He added that teams of officers were gathering forensic evidence and analysing footage to build a full profile of the suspect. “It’s vital that anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area comes forward,” Tyrer said. “Dashcam or home CCTV footage could provide the breakthrough we need.”

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible,” said Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer.

The attacker is described as white, in his 30s, with short hair, and was wearing dark clothing.

The case comes a month after the rape of a British Sikh woman sparked outrage and renewed calls for stronger measures to tackle racially motivated crimes in the UK.

Police stressed that, while several leads were being pursued, the incident is not currently linked to any other offences.

