Only West Bengal, Telangana and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had submitted replies — and even those were not on record since they were filed during the Diwali break, according to NDTV.

Dubai: India’s Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on state governments and union territories for failing to comply with its August 22 order to catch, sterilise and release stray dogs — warning that the growing menace was tarnishing India’s image abroad.

“Yet no reply from state governments! Your country is being portrayed in a bad light internationally!” the bench said, directing the Chief Secretaries of all remaining states and Union Territories to appear personally before the court on November 3 to explain the delay.

Calling the continued inaction of most states “unacceptable,” the bench said the “menace of stray dogs continues despite repeated directions” and that accountability would now rest directly with state administrations.

Under the Supreme Court’s August 22 order, stray dogs must be released back into their localities only after sterilisation and immunisation, except for those infected with rabies or showing aggressive behaviour. The ruling modified an earlier order that had called for rounding up all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region.

The court referred to several recent stray dog attacks — including in Pune and Bhandara in Maharashtra, Kannur in Kerala, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, and Warangal in Telangana. In one case, a man performing in a street play about stray dogs was himself attacked during the act.

“Don’t you read newspapers? The order passed on August 22 was widely reported,” the court remarked, as quoted by NDTV. Justice Nath added, “Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations,” according to The Times of India.

