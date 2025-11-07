Stray dog crackdown: India Supreme Court orders fencing of key public spaces, removal of animals from highways

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria, hearing a suo motu case on stray dog management, said every school, college, hospital, public sports complex, bus stand and railway station must be properly fenced to prevent the entry of stray dogs. Local municipal bodies have been tasked with conducting regular pick-up drives to remove strays from these premises and shift them to designated shelters after vaccination and sterilisation, as mandated by the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

“Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports,” the court remarked earlier during the hearings.

In a related directive, the apex court also ordered the immediate removal of stray cattle and other animals from highways, citing the risk of road accidents. Such animals, it said, must be transferred to recognised shelters without delay.

The court made it clear that animals removed from public places should not be allowed to return. It further ordered periodic inspections of schools, hospitals and other key facilities to ensure no stray habitats redevelop there.

“The Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories shall ensure strict compliance with this. Otherwise, officers will be held personally responsible,” the Bench warned, directing that compliance reports be filed within eight weeks detailing the mechanisms put in place.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.