Dubai Court sets precedent for vehicle insurance claims

The verdict was a response to an appeal by the Public Prosecutor of Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Court of Cassation has set a new legal precedent following an appeal by the Public Prosecutor of Dubai.
The court ruled that neither the insured, the driver responsible for an accident, nor the insured’s employees — if injured during work or as a result of it — can claim compensation from the insurance company beyond the limit stated in the insurance policy’s supplementary endorsement.
The ruling clarified that these individuals fall under categories excluded from civil liability coverage arising from accidents involving the insured vehicle, unless they have obtained additional protection through a separate endorsement or policy.
