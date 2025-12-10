GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Court sets precedent for vehicle insurance claims

The verdict was a response to an appeal by the Public Prosecutor of Dubai

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The ruling clarified that these individuals fall under categories excluded from civil liability coverage arising from accidents involving the insured vehicle
The ruling clarified that these individuals fall under categories excluded from civil liability coverage arising from accidents involving the insured vehicle
Unsplash

Dubai: Dubai’s Court of Cassation has set a new legal precedent following an appeal by the Public Prosecutor of Dubai.

The court ruled that neither the insured, the driver responsible for an accident, nor the insured’s employees — if injured during work or as a result of it — can claim compensation from the insurance company beyond the limit stated in the insurance policy’s supplementary endorsement.

The ruling clarified that these individuals fall under categories excluded from civil liability coverage arising from accidents involving the insured vehicle, unless they have obtained additional protection through a separate endorsement or policy.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The bank’s legal representative attended the hearings but offered no evidence contesting the claim.

Bank to repay customer Dh80,596 in unlawful charges

2m read
Defendant ordered to settle outstanding fees with delay interest after losing commercial lawsuit.

Dh105,000 verbal deal dismissed in rental case

2m read
UAE, Turkiye reaffirm ties after false espionage claims

UAE, Turkiye reaffirm ties after false espionage claims

2m read
Brother’s Dh2m loan claim dismissed for lack of proof, rules Dubai court

Court rejects Dh2m ‘family loan’ claim between brothers

2m read