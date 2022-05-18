Dubai: The spincrease in the number of stray dogs in the neighbourhood of Mokhattat in Taif city, western Saudi Arabia, has sparked horror among people in the backdrop of several dog attacks in the Kingdom, local media reported.
Residents complained that more than 50 stray dogs are roaming the streets, endangering people’s lives, particularly schoolchildren walking to school. They have appealed to authorities to find a quick and effective solution to the phenomenon.
Last month, nine stray dogs viciously attacked and injured a two-year-old boy in the Al Khafji Governorate in north-eastern Saudi Arabia. The boy was severely injured.
In March, four-year-old girl was mauled to death by five stray dogs when she stepped out of her family’s holiday home in the suburb of Al Washaila in Riyadh.
In October 2021, a boy in Tabuk narrowly escaped from a stray dog attack when a group of people heard him screaming and managed to save him.