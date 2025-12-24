GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia proposes five-year jail terms, SR10m fines for banned pesticides

Draft law targets counterfeit and banned pesticides with tougher penalties

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia plans five-year jail terms for banned pesticides
Saudi Arabia plans five-year jail terms for banned pesticides
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has proposed sweeping amendments to its pesticide regulations, introducing prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to SR10 million for manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides.

The proposals were disclosed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture as part of a draft update to the penalties article under the GCC Pesticides Law, according to Okaz newspaper.

Warnings for minor violations

Under the draft regulations, less serious violations that do not cause significant harm to humans, animals, plants, the environment or public health would initially attract a formal warning.

Offenders would be granted a grace period to rectify the violation before further action is taken.

Tough penalties for serious offences

More severe breaches would carry heavy consequences. Anyone found manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to SR10 million, or both.

The Public Prosecution would investigate such cases and refer them to the competent court, with penalties doubled for repeat offences.

Role of Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Violations related to public health pesticides would fall under the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), which would be responsible for reviewing cases and approving penalties through its president or an authorised representative.

Repeat offences and enforcement measures

The draft allows authorities to require violators to remedy breaches and to double fines if offences are repeated within three years.

Materials involved would be destroyed by a specialised chemical disposal company or re-exported to their country of origin, at the violator’s expense. Facilities could also face temporary closure of up to six months or permanent shutdown.

Decisions imposing penalties may be appealed before the Administrative Court, in line with existing regulations.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The updated meaning captures a range of material seen across social platforms.

‘Slop’ crowned Merriam-Webster’s top word of 2025

2m read
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem remains the first non-European to hold the position.

Ben Sulayem secures second term as FIA president

2m read
A Southwest Airlines jet pulls into a gate at Dallas Love Field Airport. File photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.

US govt waives $11m fine against Southwest Airlines

2m read
New penalties under updated Labour Law target illegal hiring, maternity rights violations, unlicensed recruitment

Hefty fines for companies failing to provide childcare

1m read