Saudi Arabia proposes five-year jail terms, SR10m fines for banned pesticides

Draft law targets counterfeit and banned pesticides with tougher penalties
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has proposed sweeping amendments to its pesticide regulations, introducing prison terms of up to five years and fines of up to SR10 million for manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides.
The proposals were disclosed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture as part of a draft update to the penalties article under the GCC Pesticides Law, according to Okaz newspaper.
Under the draft regulations, less serious violations that do not cause significant harm to humans, animals, plants, the environment or public health would initially attract a formal warning.
Offenders would be granted a grace period to rectify the violation before further action is taken.
More severe breaches would carry heavy consequences. Anyone found manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides could face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to SR10 million, or both.
The Public Prosecution would investigate such cases and refer them to the competent court, with penalties doubled for repeat offences.
Violations related to public health pesticides would fall under the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), which would be responsible for reviewing cases and approving penalties through its president or an authorised representative.
The draft allows authorities to require violators to remedy breaches and to double fines if offences are repeated within three years.
Materials involved would be destroyed by a specialised chemical disposal company or re-exported to their country of origin, at the violator’s expense. Facilities could also face temporary closure of up to six months or permanent shutdown.
Decisions imposing penalties may be appealed before the Administrative Court, in line with existing regulations.
