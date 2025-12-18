UAE sets Dh100,000 minimum fine for violations under new industrial hemp law

The Decree-Law sets obligations for licensed manufacturers of industrial hemp products, including: refraining from using any materials that may raise the concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) above 0.3 percent; complying with the controls for the manufacturing of industrial hemp and the approved list of inputs permitted for use in processing and manufacturing, as well as the technical standards related to quality and safety control, and refraining from trading industrial hemp-derived compounds with unlicensed parties, in addition to conducting periodic testing of raw materials and finished products to ensure that the THC concentration does not exceed 0.3 percent, and notifying the licensing authority and the National Anti-Narcotics Authority of any instances exceeding this limit so the necessary measures can be taken.