GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia introduces strict new law to protect local products, with fines up to SR1 million

Under the new law, violators may face jail terms of one month to three years

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia introduces strict new law to protect local products, with fines up to SR1 million
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has approved a new Geographical Indications Protection Law, introducing key protections for locally produced goods tied to specific regions and imposing strict penalties on those who imitate or misuse these designations.

The law, issued under a royal decree, aims to safeguard the authenticity, reputation, and market value of local products, from Taif roses to Saudi dates, and prevent consumer deception.

The legislation, which will come into force 180 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, prohibits individuals or businesses from exploiting geographical indications without authorization or in a manner that misleads consumers about the true origin of a product, Okaz newspaper reported.  

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) is expected to issue the executive regulations within the same timeframe.

Under the new law, violators may face jail terms of one month to three years, fines ranging from SR5,000 to SR1 million, or both.

Offenses include the illicit commercial use or counterfeiting of a geographical indication, or presenting a product as if it were linked to a protected region despite not meeting the required specifications.

Similar penalties apply to misleading packaging, labeling, advertising, or any use likely to confuse consumers or constitute unfair competition.

The law also empowers courts to confiscate and destroy tools, equipment, and counterfeit products at the offender’s expense, or to order their disposal through non-commercial channels.

Final judgments may be published in a local newspaper or media outlet at the offender’s cost. Repeat offenders face doubled penalties and may have their businesses shut down or suspended for up to six months.

Geographical indications, labels that identify a product as originating from a particular region and possessing characteristics associated with that origin, are widely used for agricultural goods, foods, artisanal crafts, and industrial products.

Saudi authorities said the new regulations are designed to shield Saudi products with strong geographical identity, such as Najran honey, from misuse domestically and internationally.

The law, comprising 36 articles, establishes a national registry for geographical indications to be maintained by SAIP. It will catalog registered indications, applications, related transactions, and all relevant data in accordance with future implementing regulations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend

Weekend Digest: Traffic discount, flight updates & more

4m read
Six referred for online content inciting public opinion under anti-cybercrime law

Six referred for content inciting public opinion

1m read
Construction workers in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clarifies workers’ rights on rest and hours

1m read
A person walks past a Pfizer logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

Pfizer to explore drug manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

2m read