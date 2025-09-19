GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia issues new rules on packaging and labeling of fruits and vegetables

All packaged products must carry a label with product name, net weight, packaging date

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia tightens food packaging standards to safeguard quality and consumer safety
Saudi Arabia tightens food packaging standards to safeguard quality and consumer safety
Supplied

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued new regulations governing the packaging and labeling of fruits and vegetables sold in public markets, part of its efforts to safeguard food quality and safety during handling and distribution.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture called on investors and producers to comply with the standards, which it said are designed to protect public health and the environment while aligning with the Kingdom’s economic transformation plan, Vision 2030.

Under the new rules, all packaged agricultural products must carry a label specifying the product name, net weight, packaging date, country of origin, and the producer or supplier’s information, including agricultural registration number, name, and logo.

The guidelines also lay out technical requirements for packaging materials. Plastic and cardboard packaging must be made of durable, recyclable, food-grade materials that permit proper air circulation. 

For cardboard containers, the regulations mandate the use of corrugated cardboard and require a separate or attached lid made of the same material to withstand storage pressures.

To further protect produce, cardboard boxes placed on pallets must be covered externally to prevent contamination during storage and transport. Their inner surfaces may be lined, coated, or treated with moisture-resistant materials, provided such treatments do not harm the fruit.

The ministry said the regulations reflect its commitment to modernizing agricultural practices while ensuring consumer safety and supporting sustainable environmental standards.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Chinese food delivery launches in Kuwait with 50% off

Chinese food delivery launches in Kuwait with 50% off

1m read
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi shuts 231 businesses in food safety crackdown

1m read
Saudi Arabia tightens food safety rules with sweeping new penalties. Illustrative image.

SR5,000 fine in Saudi Arabia for smoking at eateries

1m read
Spinneys opened a further nine stores during H1-2025, which added to the top-line gains.

Dubai retailer Spinneys to pay Dh120m

2m read