Saudi Arabia issues new rules on packaging and labeling of fruits and vegetables

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has issued new regulations governing the packaging and labeling of fruits and vegetables sold in public markets, part of its efforts to safeguard food quality and safety during handling and distribution.
The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture called on investors and producers to comply with the standards, which it said are designed to protect public health and the environment while aligning with the Kingdom’s economic transformation plan, Vision 2030.
Under the new rules, all packaged agricultural products must carry a label specifying the product name, net weight, packaging date, country of origin, and the producer or supplier’s information, including agricultural registration number, name, and logo.
The guidelines also lay out technical requirements for packaging materials. Plastic and cardboard packaging must be made of durable, recyclable, food-grade materials that permit proper air circulation.
For cardboard containers, the regulations mandate the use of corrugated cardboard and require a separate or attached lid made of the same material to withstand storage pressures.
To further protect produce, cardboard boxes placed on pallets must be covered externally to prevent contamination during storage and transport. Their inner surfaces may be lined, coated, or treated with moisture-resistant materials, provided such treatments do not harm the fruit.
The ministry said the regulations reflect its commitment to modernizing agricultural practices while ensuring consumer safety and supporting sustainable environmental standards.
