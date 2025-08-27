GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia mandates certified food safety specialists for central kitchens

The revised regulations call for surveillance cameras across all work areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced sweeping new requirements for the operation of central kitchens across Saudi Arabia, making it mandatory for facilities to employ certified food safety specialists and adhere to stricter technical and operational standards.

The revised regulations call for surveillance cameras across all work areas, reliable electronic payment systems, and upgraded worker facilities—including toilets, restrooms, and changing rooms. Kitchens must also adopt rigorous waste management systems and meet precise criteria for ventilation, cooling, and water drainage, a push to regulate the central kitchens sector in the Kingdom, ensure food safety and public health.

Ali Al Tamimi, director of commercial licencing at the Ministry, said the new requirements stipulate that central kitchens must cover at least 100 square meters and employ a food safety specialist to reduce risks. In addition, the rules mandate layouts that facilitate worker movement and prevent cross-contamination, along with regular inspections of food preparation, storage, and service areas, particularly where high-risk foods are handled.

The ministry described the changes as a qualitative shift in the management and operation of central kitchens, aimed at raising food safety standards, improving efficiency, and creating a more attractive environment for investors. The requirements also set clear licencing conditions, site selection rules in line with the Saudi Building Code, and parking provisions.

Officials urged investors and food business operators to review the full guidelines, published on the ministry’s official platforms, and ensure compliance. he guide to central kitchen requirements can be viewed by visiting the link: https://momah.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2025-04/ashtratat%20almtabkh%20almrkzyt.pdf

