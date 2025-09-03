Saudi Arabia shuts 231 Riyadh businesses in food safety crackdown

Raids in Manfouha uncover dangerous violations threatening public health
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s municipal authorities have closed 231 businesses in Riyadh’s Manfouha neighbourhood following a sweeping inspection campaign that uncovered widespread health and safety violations, the Riyadh Region Municipality said.
The raids, carried out with the support of security forces and several government agencies, targeted shops, food outlets, and street vendors after a surge in consumer complaints. Inspectors seized large quantities of unsafe products, confiscated 140 vendor carts, and destroyed more than 13 tonnes of spoiled food and illicit tobacco.
Violations ranged from the sale of rotten meat and expired personal care products to unhygienic storage and residential homes illegally converted into warehouses. Officials also issued 1,547 warnings and citations.
Municipal officials said the crackdown is part of broader efforts to improve quality of life in residential districts and safeguard public health.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox