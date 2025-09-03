GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia shuts 231 Riyadh businesses in food safety crackdown

Raids in Manfouha uncover dangerous violations threatening public health

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s municipal authorities have closed 231 businesses in Riyadh’s Manfouha neighbourhood following a sweeping inspection campaign that uncovered widespread health and safety violations, the Riyadh Region Municipality said.

The raids, carried out with the support of security forces and several government agencies, targeted shops, food outlets, and street vendors after a surge in consumer complaints. Inspectors seized large quantities of unsafe products, confiscated 140 vendor carts, and destroyed more than 13 tonnes of spoiled food and illicit tobacco.

Violations ranged from the sale of rotten meat and expired personal care products to unhygienic storage and residential homes illegally converted into warehouses. Officials also issued 1,547 warnings and citations.

Municipal officials said the crackdown is part of broader efforts to improve quality of life in residential districts and safeguard public health.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir
