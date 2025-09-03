Saudi Arabia detects nearly 2,000 violations of midday work ban during summer inspections

Ministry also reported receiving more than 300 complaints from the public
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said its inspection teams carried out more than 17,000 field visits this summer to enforce the seasonal ban on outdoor work under direct sunlight, detecting nearly 2,000 violations by employers who failed to comply.
Between June 15 and August 26, inspectors recorded 1,910 violations of the regulation, which prohibits employees from working under the midday sun during peak summer hours.
The ministry also reported receiving more than 300 complaints from the public, which were addressed within the prescribed timeframes.
The ban, introduced to protect labourers from heat stress and other sun-related health risks, is enforced annually across the Kingdom. According to the Ministry, the inspections were part of a comprehensive summer campaign, conducted in cooperation with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, that included distributing guidance materials and awareness messages to both workers and businesses.
“The goal is to ensure a safe and healthy work environment,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the measures reflect an effort to embed a culture of prevention and compliance across workplaces. It stressed that protecting workers during extreme heat is not only a legal obligation but also a key objective of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s major reform plan that includes raising occupational safety standards.
