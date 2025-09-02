Saudi Arabia arrests 138 government employees in sweeping corruption crackdown

Officials face charges including bribery and abuse of office after nationwide inspections
Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 138 government officials in a major crackdown on corruption, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced.
The anti-graft authority said employees from several ministries were taken into custody on charges of bribery and abuse of office, though some have since been released on bail.
The arrests follow 1,851 inspection tours carried out by Nazaha officials during August, which led to investigations involving 416 suspects. The campaign reflects a sustained effort by the Kingdom to root out misconduct and strengthen institutional accountability.
Officials under investigation were employed across a wide range of government bodies, including the Ministries of Interior, National Guard, Defence, Education, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Industry and Mineral Resources. Others worked at the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.
Nazaha said the initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader drive to enhance transparency, good governance, and public trust in state institutions, sending a clear signal that corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any level.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox