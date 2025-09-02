GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia arrests 138 government employees in sweeping corruption crackdown

Officials face charges including bribery and abuse of office after nationwide inspections

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia's anti-graft authority has said employees from several ministries were taken into custody on charges of bribery and abuse of office.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 138 government officials in a major crackdown on corruption, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has announced.

The anti-graft authority said employees from several ministries were taken into custody on charges of bribery and abuse of office, though some have since been released on bail.

The arrests follow 1,851 inspection tours carried out by Nazaha officials during August, which led to investigations involving 416 suspects. The campaign reflects a sustained effort by the Kingdom to root out misconduct and strengthen institutional accountability.

Officials under investigation were employed across a wide range of government bodies, including the Ministries of Interior, National Guard, Defence, Education, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Industry and Mineral Resources. Others worked at the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.

Nazaha said the initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader drive to enhance transparency, good governance, and public trust in state institutions, sending a clear signal that corrupt practices will not be tolerated at any level.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
