3 tower projects in Saudi Arabia, UAE set to be 'taller than Burj Khalifa'

Saudi Arabia to build 2 skyscrapers taller than Burj Khalifa, including 2km Rise Tower
Saudi Arabia is set to redefine the world’s architectural horizons with not just one — but two — revolutionary skyscraper projects destined to eclipse the iconic Burj Khalifa in height.
Leading the charge is the astonishing Rise Tower in Riyadh, projected to soar an unprecedented 2 km into the sky — more than twice the height of the current tallest building, Dubai’s 828-metre Burj Khalifa.
Meanwhile, the renowned Jeddah Tower, already under construction, is expected to surpass the 1-kilometer mark and complete by 2028, marking the Kingdom as a hub of futuristic urban innovation.
And in Dubai, another under-construction tower, designed as the second-tallest after Burj Khalifa, could slip a vertical surprise, according to some reports.
|Tower
|City
|Height (expected)
|Floors
|Developer/Owner
|Status & Timeline
|Estimated Cost
|Key Features
|Rise Tower
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (North Pole District)
|2,000m
|678
|Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)
|Design competition concluded; contractor bids ongoing as of mid-2025; construction start pending
|$5 billion
|Planned as part of futuristic; designed by Foster + Partners; aims to be tallest structure globally by a wide margin
|Jeddah Tower (Burj Jeddah / Kingdom Tower)
|Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|1,000+ meters (ca. 1,008 m)
|~157
|Jeddah Economic Company & Kingdom Holding Company (led by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal)
|Construction resumed 2025; 69 floors completed (Aug 2025); completion by 2028; construction accelerating
|$1.23 billion (tower only)
|Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill (also Burj Khalifa’s architect); mixed-use with offices, residences, Four Seasons hotel, highest observatory deck
|Burj Azizi
|Dubai, UAE
|725m (confirmed possibly up to ~1,000m (speculative)
|131
|Azizi Developments (CEO Mirwais Azizi)
|Construction ongoing since 2023; expected completion by 2027-2028; rapid pace
|Approx. $1.36 billion
|Eco-friendly smart building; >1,000 luxury residences; luxury hotel with world’s highest hotel lobby, nightclub, observation deck; positioned as second-tallest in Dubai
Following the key developments redefining architecture in the region, and the world:
Unveiled in 2023 as part of the 306 sq km North Pole project (near King Khalid International Airport), Rise Tower will be an engineering marvel soaring to 2 km height, surpassing Burj Khalifa by over 1,170 metres.
It symbolises Saudi Arabia’s ambition to create a "city of the future" and a major business hub. The project is backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and includes international bids from leading contractors.
In January 2023, Middle East Business Intelligence (MEED) reported that the cost of this tower is estimated at around $5 billion.
Designed by Foster + Partners, the 678-storey tower will house luxury hotels, offices, residences, observation decks, dining, entertainment, and leisure spaces, as per Superprime. The new Rise Tower in Riyadh will dwarf the under-construction Jeddah Tower, set to reach over a kilometer high.
The Jeddah Economic Tower, also known as Jeddah Tower or Kingdom Tower, is under construction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and aims to be the world's tallest building, surpassing 1 km in height.
After a long delay since 2018 due to financial and logistical issues, construction resumed in January 2025. The tower has surpassed its 70th floor by mid-2025.
It will be the centrepiece of Jeddah Economic City, featuring luxury residences, office spaces, a hotel, and the world's highest observation deck.
Scheduled for completion in 2028, it will be the first building to reach the 1-km height milestone, surpassing Burj Khalifa by approximately 180 metres. It would include luxury mixed-use components and the world’s highest observation deck. It is expected to serve as magnet for a surge in global investment in the Kingdom.
The project is a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.
The Burj Azizi project aims to become one of the tallest buildings in the world, currently at 725 metres confirmed, with speculative reports suggesting heights near 1 km. It promises luxury residences and a 'seven-star' hotel with record-breaking features such as the highest hotel lobby and nightclub.
Moreover, they plan for it to be one of the main attractions of the city right along the current tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. The building sits off Sheikh Zayed Road and has over 131 floors. Construction began in 2023, with completion expected by 2027-2028.
It will include homes, a hotel, shops, and entertainment areas. It will officially be the second-tallest tower in the world. In addition, when it is completed, Burj Azizi will break many world records (highest hotel lobby, nightclub, viewing deck, restaurant, and hotel room in Dubai). This will reinforce Dubai's position as a huge real estate market.
These projects illustrate the Middle East's continuing leadership in pushing architectural and engineering boundaries, driven by visionary goals to diversify economies and attract global investment.
By 2028, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will showcase new records in skyscraper heights, transforming skylines and redefining the future of urban living.
These monumental developments are aligned with the Gulf's visionary leadership, symbolising the drive towards economic diversification, global investment attraction, bold policy push and urban transformation.
