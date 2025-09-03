3 tower projects in Saudi Arabia, UAE set to be 'taller than Burj Khalifa'

Grab your hard hats, skyscraper buffs — these new towers are aiming for the sky (and then some). The Jeddah Economic City (JEC) Tower (right) is sprinting to claim the crown as the world’s tallest man-made wonder, ready to outshine Dubai’s iconic 828-meter Burj Khalifa. Meanwhile, The Rise in Riyadh (centre) and Burj Azizi in Dubai complete this sky-high dream team of contenders. Buckle up — the race to the clouds just got a whole lot more thrilling. X | Gulf News