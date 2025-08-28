GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia shuts 54 businesses over food safety breaches

Shipment of frozen poultry products revealed salmonella contamination

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The move followed nearly 6,000 inspection tours carried out in July across more than 4,600 facilities under the authority’s supervision. Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi authorities have shut down 54 firms across the kingdom for breaching food safety regulations, while a shipment of poultry products was banned entry after tests revealed salmonella contamination, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced on Thursday.

 The move followed nearly 6,000 inspection tours carried out in July across more than 4,600 facilities under the authority’s supervision.

Inspectors flagged 1,137 violators, leading to the closure of 54 businesses, suspension of 52 production lines, and the collection of roughly 1,000 samples for laboratory testing.

In one of the most serious cases, the SFDA blocked the entry of 40 tonnes of frozen poultry products after tests revealed salmonella contamination, a leading cause of food poisoning.

The entire shipment was banned, and legal measures were taken against the importers.

Other violations underscored the scope of the infractions. Inspectors uncovered a facility storing expired cosmetics and medical devices in a residential apartment, with packaging that carried forged expiration dates and altered batch numbers.

The products were seized, and those responsible were summoned for legal action.

 At a bakery, expired and mould-infested ingredients were being used to produce cakes and baked goods. The SFDA immediately confiscated the products and imposed penalties. Inspectors also shut down a warehouse that had resumed operations illegally after previously being barred for failing to obtain the necessary licences.

 The authority stressed that protecting public health remains its top priority and vowed to maintain rigorous enforcement of regulations. It urged citizens and residents to report suspected violations through its hotline at 19999.

