Rules apply to all tobacco shops, including cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes
Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on running tobacco shops within 500 meters of mosques and schools, following approval of regulatory measures by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.
The new rules aim to promote public health, ensure regulatory compliance, and create a safe, orderly commercial environment across the Kingdom.
According to Saudi Gazette, the regulations apply to all stores selling tobacco products and accessories, including cigarettes, shisha, and e-cigarettes. To obtain a license, stores must have a valid commercial registration, Civil Defense approval, and comply fully with the Municipal Licensing Procedures Law and its executive regulations.
Shops must be located in a commercial building within urban areas, with a minimum area of 36 square meters, and meet municipality-specific requirements based on street width and site classification.
The regulations prohibit logos or promotional materials on external signs, allowing only the store name. The use of public sidewalks outside the store is banned. Shops must install internal and external surveillance cameras, maintain public hygiene and safe waste disposal, and provide electronic payment methods.
Investors must adhere to technical and architectural requirements, including facade design according to urban code, ramps for accessibility, alarm and fire extinguishing systems, and compliance with the Saudi Building Code for ventilation, lighting, air conditioning, and fire prevention.
Tobacco shops must avoid mixing or repackaging products, provide proof of the supplier for all items, and prohibit sales to anyone under 18, requesting age verification from buyers. Stores must display warning signs about smoking risks and QR codes linking to licensing and regulatory information.
No mixing or repackaging of products
Proof of supplier for all products
No sales to anyone under 18, with age verification required
Display of warning signs about smoking risks and QR codes linking to licensing and regulatory information
No promotion, free samples, or sale of single cigarettes
Only products meeting Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) standards may be sold
Municipal authorities will monitor compliance and impose penalties for violations. The regulations are designed to strengthen oversight, improve operational efficiency, and ensure adherence to approved standards, contributing to a safer and more organized urban environment.
All tobacco products and derivatives must comply with SFDA standards, with clear warning labels and explanatory information. Additional rules include:
Cigarettes must be sold in sealed packages; single-unit sales prohibited
Vending machine sales of tobacco or derivatives are banned
Price reductions, gifts, or promotional offers of tobacco products are prohibited
Products must be free of manufacturing defects and clearly labeled for consumers
E-cigarette liquids must be sealed; refilling with tobacco is prohibited
Pricing must be clearly displayed, and consumer testing of products is not allowed
