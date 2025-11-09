GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia allows school principals to switch to remote learning during infectious disease outbreaks

The move supports continuity of learning and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
School principals, education departments can suspend in-person classes, switch to online learning in cases of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics, severe weather
School principals, education departments can suspend in-person classes, switch to online learning in cases of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics, severe weather
Gulf News Archives

Dubai:  Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has granted school principals and regional education departments the authority to suspend in-person classes and move to remote learning in the event of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics or health threats to students.

The decision was issued under official directives from the Minister of Education and applies to schools in selected regions across the Kingdom.

The ministry said the move is part of its efforts to modernise the education system, ensure continuity of learning and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

It stressed that the expanded powers allow school leaders to act swiftly and independently when student safety is at risk, rather than waiting for central approval.

According to the decision, classes may be shifted online via national digital learning platforms if dangerous contagious diseases emerge or if an epidemic is confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The policy also applies to extreme weather conditions that could endanger students or staff, such as heavy rain, sandstorms or flooding.

These measures, the ministry added, are preventive and designed to protect the school community while guaranteeing that education continues without interruption. A formal guide has been issued outlining when and how schools should transition from face-to-face learning to virtual platforms, including safety criteria, communication procedures and the responsibilities of administrators.

The directive underscores the Kingdom’s growing reliance on blended and digital learning systems, first tested at scale during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now being formalised as part of the country’s long-term education strategy.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaEducationHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ByHeart agreed to recall two lots of the formula that are suspected to be contaminated.

Baby formula recalled after infant botulism outbreak

1m read
Chickenpox, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with an infected person.

Kerala on alert over chickenpox outbreak

2m read
GEMS Modern Academy

Dubai's GEMS among bidders for Saudi school operator

2m read
Outbreak caused public uproar, led authorities to close restaurant at the center of the scandal.

55 sick after eating human waste-contaminated falafel

2m read