Weather alert: Riyadh schools shift to remote learning amid storms

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s capital has announced the suspension of in-person classes on Monday, with all schools shifting to remote learning due to forecasts of severe weather conditions.
The move, authorities said, is aimed at protecting students and school staff as the Kingdom braces for storms.
Based on alerts issued by the National Center for Meteorology, the decision applies to all public and private schools in Riyadh and its affiliated governorates, including Al Majmaah, Al Ghat, Al Zulfi, Al Dawadmi, Al Quwayiyah, Afif and Shaqra.
Lessons will be delivered online through the Madrasati platform and other authorised remote education systems.
The suspension affects not only students, but also teaching and administrative staff, the education department said in a statement.
The measure comes amid warnings of rainfall of varying intensity across most parts of the Kingdom until Thursday, with the potential for strong downdraft winds of over 60 kilometres per hour, hail, high waves in coastal areas, and flash floods in certain locations.
Other education departments across Saudi Arabia, including in the Eastern Province, Hafar Al Batin, Qassim, Al Ahsa and Al Baha, have issued similar decisions for Monday, prioritising public safety in the face of unpredictable weather.
Authorities have urged families and school communities to monitor official weather reports and comply with safety instructions issued by relevant agencies, as unstable weather patterns are expected to continue in the coming days.
