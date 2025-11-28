Saudi Arabia refers six people to prosecution over content inciting public opinion

Online content harming public order or morals punishable by prison or SR3m fine
Dubai: The General Authority of Media Regulation (GAMR) has referred six individuals to the Public Prosecution for publishing online content deemed to incite public opinion, an offence punishable under Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Cybercrime Law.
GAMR said prosecutors have begun investigating the cases before referring the individuals to the competent court with a request to impose appropriate penalties.
The authority cited Article 6, paragraph 1 of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, which states that producing, preparing, transmitting or storing online material that harms public order, religious values, public morals or the sanctity of private life is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to SR3 million, or both.
GAMR stressed that it will not tolerate media content that threatens public order or breaches media regulations and will take all necessary measures against violators.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox