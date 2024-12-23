Dubai: The Ministry of Health has taken punitive measures against five healthcare practitioners in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, accusing them of gross breaches of professional ethics by misusing social media platforms in ways that have sparked outrage.
In one incident, a practitioner used a patient’s body in a medical demonstration video, exposing parts of her body that should have been covered, and shared the clip online.
Other cases involved producing and publishing content laden with inappropriate phrases and behaviour, raising serious questions about the ethical integrity of the healthcare professionals involved.
Outraged by these violations, the Ministry summoned the accused practitioners and coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure justice.
Legal measures have been taken, and the individuals have been referred to competent authorities for further proceedings.
“These violations are a betrayal of the trust patients place in their healthcare providers,” the Ministry said in a statement, underlining its zero-tolerance policy for such actions.
Reiterating its commitment to protecting patient rights and upholding professional standards, the Ministry warned all practitioners about the consequences of breaching ethical guidelines. It highlighted the provisions of the Anti-Cybercrime Law, which stipulates penalties of up to five years in prison and fines of up to SAR 3 million for content that violates public morals or values.