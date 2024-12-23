Jeddah: Cruise Saudi, on Monday, announced the soft launch of Saba Beach on Jabal AlSabaya – Saudi’s newly developed private island for cruising in the heart of the Red Sea. A short sail from Jeddah (220 nautical miles), Jabal AlSabaya will be accessible to all cruise line passengers.

The PIF-owned company responsible for creating and developing the Kingdom’s cruise sector, Cruise Saudi, said it welcomed the first cruise passengers on December 21 as part of a soft launch that offers guests an exclusive first experience of the private island.

Upon completion of the first phase, facilities will include a floating park, a full-service restaurant, retail shops, a VIP beach and VVIP beachfront villas, Cruise Saudi said. Travellers can also enjoy a spa experience, a range of land and water activities, and relax on beachside cabanas at the beach, said the company.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said, “The launch of Saba Beach represents not only a world-class destination but also our commitment to enhancing Saudi’s tourism industry. We are opening up a truly unique area in the region and look forward to welcoming cruise passengers worldwide.”

The project’s development began in 2024. Construction was undertaken with minimal impact, using local materials, craftsmanship, and off-site prefabrication, whilst measures were put in place to protect the island’s surrounding environment, Cruise Saudi clarified.

Barbara Buczek, Chief Destination Experiences Officer of Cruise Saudi, said, “The soft launch of Saba Beach on Jabal AlSabaya is another pioneering and innovative development in the creation of Saudia Arabia’s cruise sector.”