Key factors

The ICXS evaluation assesses key factors such as customer-centric design, service quality, technology integration, and real-time communication. This accreditation underscores RTA’s ability to consistently meet and surpass global public transport standards, offering passengers seamless, efficient, and innovative travel experiences.

Abdul Al Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, said: “This remarkable achievement reflects RTA’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in public transportation. It aligns with our mission to enhance customer happiness by consistently providing efficient and innovative mobility solutions.”

Enjoyable experience

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis-MHI, expressed: “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering a smooth and enjoyable experience for every passenger. We are proud to support RTA in realising its vision of offering world-class public transport that prioritises customer satisfaction.”