Dubai: Dubai’s Metro and Tram services have earned an outstanding 96% score in the 2024 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS), marking a notable improvement from 87.2% in 2022 and 92.2% in 2023.
This achievement highlights the dedication of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Keolis-MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, to providing exceptional public transport services that focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence.
Key factors
The ICXS evaluation assesses key factors such as customer-centric design, service quality, technology integration, and real-time communication. This accreditation underscores RTA’s ability to consistently meet and surpass global public transport standards, offering passengers seamless, efficient, and innovative travel experiences.
Abdul Al Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, said: “This remarkable achievement reflects RTA’s commitment to setting new benchmarks in public transportation. It aligns with our mission to enhance customer happiness by consistently providing efficient and innovative mobility solutions.”
Enjoyable experience
David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis-MHI, expressed: “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering a smooth and enjoyable experience for every passenger. We are proud to support RTA in realising its vision of offering world-class public transport that prioritises customer satisfaction.”
The ICXS accreditation is a global benchmark for excellence in customer service. RTA’s achievement not only showcases its leadership in public transport innovation but also sets a high standard for service delivery, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a global leader in efficient and customer-focused transit systems.