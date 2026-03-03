GOLD/FOREX
Parkonic announces new paid parking at neighbourhood mall

Find out the details on location, tariffs and free parking hours

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Michael Fousert/Unsplash

Dubai: Parkonic has activated paid parking at The Ribbon Mall in Al Hebiah First, Dubai Motor City. Visitors can park free for the first two hours, after which charges apply at Dh10 per hour.

The rollout adds to Parkonic’s growing network across the city. The company recently introduced paid parking at three Lulu Hypermarket locations in Rashidiya, Dubai Investment Park and Al Warqa.

At The Ribbon Mall, motorists can use Parkonic’s app-based system for cashless payments, in line with Dubai’s wider smart city initiatives.

Parkonic has also expanded services in other parts of the emirate. VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard (Buildings 9 and 10, 13 and 14) is now available by pre-booking only, allowing users to reserve basement parking spaces in advance through the Parkonic app for a selected duration.

In Dubai Silicon Oasis, on-street parking will soon shift to a ticketless system integrated directly with Salik accounts for automatic billing. Managed by Parkonic, the new model introduces tiered pricing based on the time of day.

Under the updated schedule, parking will cost Dh4 per hour between 8am and 4pm. Rates increase to Dh6 per hour from 4pm to 8pm, before returning to Dh4 per hour until midnight. The charges apply from Monday to Saturday, while parking remains free on Sundays and public holidays.

The Dubai Silicon Oasis zone will not have physical parking machines, cash payment points or QR codes. Instead, the system will rely on digital records linked to a vehicle’s licence plate.

Last month, Parkonic also introduced new tariffs at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Visitors parking at Gate Avenue 1 and Gate Avenue 4 receive one hour of free parking per day for a single trip, after which charges apply at Dh10 per hour or part thereof, including VAT.

Related Topics:
Dubai parking

