Dubai parking gets new rules as Parkin expands permits and subscriptions

System splits business reservations, resident permits as parking goes fully digital
Dubai: Finding a parking space in a fast-growing city like Dubai can be a daily challenge, and Parkin says its updated system is designed to make that experience fairer and more manageable for everyone.
The company explained that its parking reservations now fall into two main categories. The first covers paid reservations allocated to specific sectors, such as hotels, banks, hospitals and construction companies, where dedicated parking is essential for day-to-day operations and regulated under existing laws.
The second focuses on residents, with free parking reservations granted to Emirati citizens outside their private homes, a move intended to protect privacy and preserve quality of life in residential neighbourhoods.
Behind the scenes, Parkin has been steadily expanding its digital services. Through its website and smart app, drivers can now access a wide range of options, including 18 subscription types, seven permit categories and four reservation choices.
The platform also allows users to pay parking fees across Dubai and in several other emirates, following the full transfer of parking services previously managed by the Roads and Transport Authority under a concession agreement.
Osama Al Safi, Chief Operating Officer of Parkin, said the transition was completed in a short timeframe, with all parking services now available digitally. “Our focus was on making access simpler and more convenient for users, while ensuring the system remains efficient and transparent,” he said.
One of the most significant upcoming changes will be felt in International City, where paid parking will be introduced from February 1. The area has long struggled with limited parking spaces compared to the number of residents, resulting in congestion and daily frustration.
To address this, Parkin has introduced a new model that links parking eligibility to official residency records in coordination with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Dubai Land Department.
Under the new system, free parking will be reserved for officially registered residents, with each residential unit receiving one complimentary permit for the first time. Specific zones will be allocated for paid parking, allowing visitors and shoppers to park without adding pressure on residential areas.
“The goal is balance,” Al Safi said. “Residents need reliable access to parking, but areas must also remain functional for visitors and commercial activity.”
Before rolling out any new parking system, Parkin conducts impact studies in collaboration with property developers.
Performance is reviewed every three months, using data such as occupancy rates, usage levels and customer feedback. Developers can access this information through a shared platform, allowing services to be adjusted where needed.
Al Safi added that 2025 was a year of rapid change for the parking sector. He said 2026 would bring a different phase altogether, with new initiatives and improvements aimed at raising service quality and efficiency.
