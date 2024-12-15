Dubai: Indian tourists may soon enjoy visa-free travel to Russia, with this arrangement potentially taking effect in spring 2025.

In June, Russia and India held consultations on a bilateral agreement to ease visa restrictions, focusing on implementing visa-free group tourist exchanges.

Since August 1, 2023, Indian travellers became eligible for e-visas to Russia. The unified e-visa (UEV) is typically processed within four days and serve as single-entry permits for various purposes, including personal travel, business, tourism, and attendance at cultural or scientific events.

Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, noted that 28,500 Indian tourists visited Moscow in the first half of 2024, marking a 1.5-fold increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Most of these visitors traveled for business or work-related purposes.

Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries.