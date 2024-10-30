Dubai: With winter on the horizon, if you are already planning your next international trip, how about visiting a country with minimal visa requirements? Here is a list of some of the top tourist destinations that are less than six hours away from the UAE:

1. Sri Lanka

If you are looking for a quick tropical getaway, Sri Lanka is just a few hours away, and you may be eligible for a visa-free entry. The country has beach resorts, ancient temples, tea plantations and a rich landscape. You can go snorkelling or learn surfing at the beach or explore the country’s many Nature reserves.

The government recently extended the visa-free travel policy for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia and Thailand. Foreign nationals from 35 countries will qualify for visa-free entry and be granted a single-entry tourist visa for a maximum period of 30 days. You should apply for Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which is free of charge, before arriving in Sri Lanka.

If you are not eligible for ETA, you must apply through the Sri Lankan consulate or an authroised travel agency to arrange your visa.

2. Maldives

If you are looking for a relaxing holiday overlooking cool blue waters, this idyllic island is known for water villas and the most popular activity is snorkelling.

Tourists of all nationalities can receive a 30-day visa on arrival, free of charge to the Maldives. However, you must fulfil the following basic entry requirements, as per Maldives Immigration:

• A machine-readable passport or travel document with a validity of at least one month.

• A complete travel itinerary – including return tickets, confirmed hotel booking details, and proof that you have sufficient funds. You may be required to provide these details by immigration officers in the Maldives.

• You must submit a ‘Traveller Declaration’ form within 96 hours of the flight time, during arrival and departure to and from the Maldives. You can fill out the form through the Maldives Immigration online portal - https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/

• Entry requirements to your onward destinations. For example, if you are planning to return to the UAE after your trip, you can provide your passport and UAE residence visa copy. Both the passport and residence visa should be valid for at least six months.

3. AlUla, Saudi Arabia

AlUla is Saudi Arabia’s first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site, nestled in the northwest desert. Here, you can marvel at ancient tombs from civilisation 7,000 years ago and stunning rock formations like the 52-metre Elephant Rock. Enjoy the lush AlUla Oasis, adventure sports, and innovative art installations. Al Ula also has many wellness resorts and is most famous for its well-preserved Nabataean tombs from the first century BCE to the first century AD.

You can take direct flights from Dubai to the AlUla International Airport and UAE residents can get an eVisa for Saudi Arabia. Click here for a detailed guide.

4. Azerbaijan

This destination is popular among UAE residents looking for a quick and cooler getaway, and it’s alo visa free for UAE expatriates.

For Azerbaijan, you have two options – first, apply for an eVisa online before you travel, or second, get a visa-on-arrival stamped on your passport when you land there. While both these visa options cost approximately Dh140, the advantage of applying for an eVisa is that you spend lesser time spent at the airport, once you land.

Visa requirements

- Your passport should be valid for at least six months

- Your UAE residence visa should be valid for at least three months.

Visa validity – You can stay in the country for up to 30 days on an eVisa or visa-on-arrival.

5. Georgia

One of the most popular destinations in the Caucasus region, which spans across Eastern Europe and Western Asia, is Georgia, which is known for its rich cultural heritage, mountain ranges, ancient caves, forests, Unesco heritage sites and lakes and waterfalls scattered all over the country.

Georgia only offers a visa on arrival, which is valid for 30 days, but you need to ensure you meet the following requirements:

- Your passport should be valid for at least six months.

- Your UAE residence visa should be valid for at least three months.

UAE residents may have to provide their accommodation, travel and health insurance details and may be asked to prove that they have sufficient funds for the duration of their stay. If you book a flight with a UAE-based airline, the travel insurance cost is covered and included in the overall cost.

Visa validity – A visa on arrival allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

6. Seychelles

The Seychelles archipelago has over 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, located in East Africa. The country is home to coral reefs, Nature reserves and beaches. Mahe is the capital and there are direct flights to the capital from UAE-based airlines like Etihad and Emirates.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles, all nationalities can travel to the country visa-free. “Although a visa is not required to enter Seychelles, visitors should nevertheless have in their possession a valid passport or other travel documents recognised by the government of Seychelles to gain entry,” the official website of Department of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles states.

An entry permit is issued on arrival to travellers, who meet the following criteria:

• The passport is valid for the period of the intended stay until you return to your country of origin or residence.

• A valid return ticket or ticket for onward travel for the duration of the visit.

• Confirmed accommodation.

• Sufficient funds for the duration of the stay, which is a minimum of US$150 (Dh550) or equivalent in foreign currency per day.

Visa validity - A visa on arrival allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.

7. Armenia

Just over three hours away from the UAE is Armenia, which is a popular tourist destination, thanks to its snow-capped mountains and archaeological sites that date back to the first century AD. For UAE residents, there are also several flight options, with airlines offering tickets starting from Dh500 for a round trip.

There are over 40 nationalities that can travel to Armenia visa-free, which some nationalities with a valid Emirates ID can get a 21-day visa on arrival. If you are not eligible for either of these options, you may need to apply for a visa either through a travel agent, or through Armenia’s online platform for eVisas. You can find out more about which nationalities are eligible in our detailed guide here (https://gulfnews.com/amp/living-in-uae/visa-immigration/can-uae-residents-travel-to-armenia-visa-free-how-to-find-out-if-you-are-eligible-1.1692238760883).

8. Uzbekistan

Another destination where UAE residents of all nationalities can enter without a pre-entry visa is Uzbekistan.This landlocked country is synonymous with the Silk Route and is famous for its ancient cites, Smarkand and Bukhara and it’s well-preserved architecture.

UAE-based airlines offer direct flights to three major cities in Uzbekistan – Tashkent, the capital, and Samarkand and Namangan.

Visa requirements:

For UAE residents to enter Uzbekistan visa-free, they need to meet the following conditions:

• An Emirates ID with at least three months validity.

• A passport with at least six months validity.

Visa validity: